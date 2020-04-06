x
8-year-old girl with autism pulled from pond in Forney, officials say

The sheriff’s office says foul play isn’t suspected, but the incident remains under investigation.
An 8-year-old girl with autism was rushed to the hospital after being pulled from a pond in Forney, according to the Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials say just after 12:45 p.m. Thursday, emergency crews were called to a search and rescue in the 1000 block of Hampton Drive, after the child reportedly went missing and may have been underwater in a pond.

The Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office told WFAA the child was pulled from the pond around 1:15 p.m. and was transported to a local hospital by helicopter. The child’s condition is unknown at this time. 

The sheriff’s office says foul play isn’t suspected, but the incident remains under investigation.

