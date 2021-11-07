8-year-old child dead, 3 drivers injured in Grand Prairie crash, police say

No charges are expected to be filed, police said.

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas — An 8-year-old child is dead and three drivers are injured in a three-car wreck Saturday morning on Interstate 20 in Grand Prairie, police say.

Around 9:10 a.m., three cars collided as they approached slower traffic while heading westbound on I-20 at Belt Line Road, police said in a news release.

Emergency responders took the driver of an SUV, along with an 8-year-old child, to a local hospital for their injuries from the crash. The 8-year-old was pronounced dead at the hospital, police said. The Dallas County Medical Examiner's Office will release the child's identity later.

No charges are expected to be filed, police said.

Two other drivers were also injured in the crash, police said. The driver of another SUV was taken to a hospital with minor injuries, and the driver of the third vehicle, a sedan, only had minor injuries and was released at the scene of the crash.