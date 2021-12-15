78-year-old man missing from Fort Worth, police say

He was last seen Tuesday about 1:30 p.m. near 4300 Sparrow Court in southwestern Fort Worth

FORT WORTH, Texas — Fort Worth police are asking for the public's help in searching for a 78-year-old man who was last seen Tuesday afternoon.

Marion Lloyd Zinn is described as 6-foot-1, weighing 185 pounds with gray hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen about 1:30 p.m. leaving from 4300 Sparrow Court in southwestern Fort Worth, off Chisholm Trail Parkway.

He was wearing a blue sweatshirt and black cargo pants. He is driving a red 2005 Honda CRV with Texas plate DD8 F744.

At about 5 p.m., traffic cameras captured his vehicle driving north/east in the 4500 block of Colleyville Boulevard.