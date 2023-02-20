74-year-old man reported missing in Dallas, police say

Bob James Eatmon was last seen around 1 p.m. Sunday on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

DALLAS — Police are looking for a missing 74-year-old man from Dallas.

Bob James Eatmon was last seen around 1 p.m. Sunday in the 3000 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, according to a police news release. Police said he was dropped off at the MLK station and might be confused and need help.

Police described Eatmon as a Black man who is about 5 feet 8 inches tall, 160 pounds, bald and with brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black long-sleeve shirt, black jeans and black shoes with white soles.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Dallas Police Department at 911 or at 214-671-4268.

#CriticalMissing - Bob James Eatmaon. @DallasPD is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Bob Eatmon. On Feb 19, 2023, at about 1:30 pm, Mr. Eatmon was last seen in the 3000 blk of Martin Luther King Jr Blvd.

Persons with info are asked to call 911 or (214) 671-4268. pic.twitter.com/fENyt6XMdG — Dallas Police Dept (@DallasPD) February 20, 2023