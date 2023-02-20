74-year-old man reported missing in Dallas, police say

DALLAS — Police are looking for a missing 74-year-old man from Dallas.
Bob James Eatmon was last seen around 1 p.m. Sunday in the 3000 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, according to a police news release. Police said he was dropped off at the MLK station and might be confused and need help.
Police described Eatmon as a Black man who is about 5 feet 8 inches tall, 160 pounds, bald and with brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black long-sleeve shirt, black jeans and black shoes with white soles.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Dallas Police Department at 911 or at 214-671-4268.
