71-year-old man with dementia missing in Fort Worth

Police say the man, Miguel Martinez, was last seen at about 11 a.m. Saturday in the 900 block of Oak Grove Court North.

FORT WORTH, Texas — The Fort Worth Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a 71-year-old man with dementia who went missing Saturday morning.

Police say the man, Miguel Angel Martinez, was last seen at about 11 a.m. Saturday in the 900 block of Oak Grove Court North. He suffers from dementia and may be lost or in danger.

Martinez was last seen wearing a navy blue long sleeve shirt, blue jeans, black shoes, a red and blue Texas Rangers cap and reading glasses. He is about 5-feet-5-inches tall, 130 pounds with black and gray hair and brown eyes.