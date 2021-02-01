70-year-old man killed, 2 injured in head-on crash in Johnson County, authorities say

One driver veered into the northbound lane and hit the other car head-on, according to authorities. They have not yet determined what caused the driver to veer.

A 70-year-old man died and two people were injured in a head-on crash in Johnson County the afternoon of New Year's Eve, troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety said.

The crash between the two vehicles happened around 4 p.m. on FM 2280, about 1.4 miles south of CR 805B, officials said.

Heather Howerton, a 40-year-old Cleburne woman, was driving south on FM 2280 at the time in a Cadillac XTS SUV, according to officials. A 70-year-old Arlington man, Robert Gerstenkorn, was driving a Dodge Ram 1500 pickup north on FM 2280.

According to an initial investigation, Howerton veered into the northbound lane and hit the pickup. Authorities have not yet determined what caused her to veer.

Howerton's car stopped in the south ditch of the road while Gerstenkorn's Dodge pickup ended up in the north ditch, according to state troopers.

First responders took him and his 67-year-old passenger Sherry Gerstenkorn to Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital in Fort Worth for treatment.

Robert Gerstenkorn was pronounced dead at the hospital while Sherry Gerstenkorn was being treated for injuries she got in the crash, authorities said.

Howerton was also taken to the same hospital for her own injuries from the crash.