7 North Texas college students robbed on restaurant patio, Fort Worth police say

A man demanded the purses from seven students in front of the restaurant, stealing several designer brand style clutch purses and wallets, police said.

Seven female college students were robbed Sunday night while sitting on the patio at a Fort Worth restaurant, police said.

The robbery was reported around 9 p.m. at 3200 Hemphill Ave. Police said a man approached a group of students, pulled out a handgun and demanded the group's purses, according to Fort Worth police.

The man took several designer brand clutch purses and wallets.

There were other people on the patio until a short time before the robbery, according to Fort Worth police.

Officials said it's possible the man was watching the group of students before the incident.

Police described the suspect as a Hispanic male between the ages of 25 and 35 standing about 5-feet-9-inches tall. He was wearing jeans, a blue T-shirt with Cowboys and a large star on the front of his shirt. He also wore a dark-colored baseball cap, police said.