7 North Texas college students robbed on restaurant patio, Fort Worth police say

Seven female college students were robbed Sunday night while sitting on the patio at a Fort Worth restaurant, police said.
The robbery was reported around 9 p.m. at 3200 Hemphill Ave. Police said a man approached a group of students, pulled out a handgun and demanded the group's purses, according to Fort Worth police.
The man took several designer brand clutch purses and wallets.
There were other people on the patio until a short time before the robbery, according to Fort Worth police.
Officials said it's possible the man was watching the group of students before the incident.
Police described the suspect as a Hispanic male between the ages of 25 and 35 standing about 5-feet-9-inches tall. He was wearing jeans, a blue T-shirt with Cowboys and a large star on the front of his shirt. He also wore a dark-colored baseball cap, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 817-469-8477 or 817-392-4469. CrimeStoppers will pay up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest.