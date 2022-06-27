$7.25 million-winning Lotto Texas ticket sold at Irving gas station, still unclaimed

The ticket was sold at a Circle K in Irving, according to the Texas Lottery.

IRVING, Texas — If you recently bought a Lotto Texas ticket in Irving, you might want to check it!

The Texas Lottery announced on Monday that a winning ticket from a June 25 drawing worth $7.25 million was sold at a Circle K at 3950 Valley View Lane in Irving.

The ticket matched all six of the numbers: 7-10-23-34-46-47

However, the Texas Lottery said the ticket has not been claimed yet and that the winner has 180 days from the draw date to claim the jackpot.

According to the Texas Lottery, the winner chose the cash value option at the time of purchase, so the winner will receive $4,632,166.56 before taxes.