Dallas Love Field Law Enforcement Building renamed for Dallas police officer killed in 7/7 ambush

Dallas City Council unanimously voted Wednesday to rename the building the Sergeant Michael Smith Law Enforcement Building.

DALLAS — Editor's note: The above video is from July 8, 2021.

The Dallas Love Field Law Enforcement Building will now be known as the Sergeant Michael Smith Law Enforcement Building after Dallas City Council unanimously voted Wednesday to rename the building in honor of the Dallas police officer who was killed in the July 7, 2016 attacks.

The building will be renamed effective immediately, according to the resolution passed by the council.

Dallas city council voted unanimously to rename @DallasLoveField police building the Sergeant Michael Smith Law Enforcement Building. Sgt Smith was killed in the line of duty on 7/7. He was assigned to the North Central @DallasPD. We remember you.💙🇺🇸 @NCNPODPD @DPA_PoliceAssoc — caraathome (@🏡) (@caraathome) September 22, 2021

Smith, along with DART Officer Brent Thompson, Dallas Police Officer Patrick Zamarripa, Dallas Police Officer Michael Krol and Dallas Police Senior Corporal Lorne Ahrens, were killed in the line of duty in July 2016 when a sniper opened fire, interrupting a peaceful protest against police violence.

Smith was 55 when he was killed. After his death, his brother-in-law called him an exceptional father to two young girls. He served as an Army Ranger and went on to attend the Lamar Institute of Technology before becoming an officer with the Dallas Police Department.

His brother-in-law said he had a talk with Smith about retirement, but said the sergeant was more concerned about his fellow officers and remained on the force.