69-year-old man drowns in home pool, Lewisville authorities say

A 69-year-old man died Friday evening after his wife found him face down in a pool at his home, Lewisville officials said.

Police arrived at the scene on the 800 block of King Ban Drive and began to perform CPR on James Phillips, according to officials.

Lewisville fire crews then took over and brought him to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Officials said his death is being investigated as an accident.