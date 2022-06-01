65-year-old man dies after being shot in face, Dallas Police say

When officers got to the scene, they found Joseph Syas lying on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound to the face.

DALLAS — Investigators are trying to figure out how a man was left dead on the side of the road, according to the Dallas Police Department.

On Tuesday just after 5 a.m., officers responded to a health and welfare call on Eastridge Drive near Ridgecrest Road. This is between Skillman Street and Park Lane in Northeast Dallas.

When officers got to the scene, they found 65-year-old Joseph Syas lying on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound to the face. Dallas Fire-Rescue responded and pronounced him dead.

The motive and circumstances surrounding this murder are under investigation.