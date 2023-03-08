"The general consensus is that a 6-year-old cannot form the requisite criminal intent to be guilty of an aggravated assault," Newport News CA Howard Gwynn said.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The Newport News Commonwealth's Attorney says he believes the law does not support charging the 6-year-old who shot his first-grade teacher in January.

The Jan. 6 shooting happened at Richneck Elementary School and left teacher Abby Zwerner seriously hurt. In the weeks since Zwerner has been released from the hospital and is recovering, according to her lawyer.

Newport News Commonwealth's Attorney Howard Gwynn said Wednesday that he does not believe the law supports charging a 6-year-old child with aggravated assault.

"The general consensus [among experts across the country] is that a 6-year-old cannot form the requisite criminal intent to be guilty of an aggravated assault," Gwynn said over the phone with 13News Now. "I think it is problematical to assume that a 6-year-old understands the criminal justice system enough to be competent to stand trial."

However, Gwynn says his office still needs to review Newport News Police Chief Steve Drew's entire investigative report before he chooses whether or not to charge anyone else in this case.

Gwynn says he received three binders from Chief Drew on the investigation and still has to review "hours and hours of police body camera footage."

"And once all that information is viewed and we understand the facts fully, then we will apply the facts to the law and if the law supports charging persons with criminal offenses that we can prove beyond a reasonable doubt, then those persons will be charged," Gwynn said.

Gwynn said at this point, his office is not charging anyone until he finishes his review.