6-year-old Dallas boy who was 'mauled' by dog could be hospitalized for several more weeks, city official says

The attack happened on Feb. 17 as the boy, Kavaughn, was exiting a school bus in Dallas.

DALLAS — A 6-year-old boy who was severely injured in a dog attack in Dallas last week remains in the hospital and could be there for several more weeks, according to a city councilwoman.

The attack happened on Feb. 17 as the boy, Kavaughn, was exiting a school bus around 3:15 p.m. in the 3400 block of Timberglen Road, police said.

The 6-year-old was taken to a hospital, while the dog's owner, 31-year-old Daneka Black, was arrested and charged with attack by a dangerous dog resulting in serious bodily injury, which is a felony.

Police said Black "failed to secure" the animal.

The boy's mother said last week that the 6-year-old was getting ready to celebrate his birthday that evening. She said Kavaughn was in an intensive care unit as of Friday after he had surgery.

Dallas city councilwoman Cara Mendelsohn, who has been in contact with the boy's family, said Monday that the 6-year-old was in surgery again Monday morning.

"He is stable again and remained sedated since the mauling. He will likely be hospitalized for several weeks," Mendelsohn said on Twitter.

Last week, the city councilwoman said the dog had been euthanized.

Maura Davies of the SPCA of Texas reminded residents about Dallas' ordinance on dogs.

“If a dog is not confined to a yard, a home, an apartment, a structure where they cannot get out, they must be on a leash that is held by someone’s hand,” Davies told WFAA last week. “My heart goes out to the whole family and I’ll be thinking of them and they are in my prayers.”