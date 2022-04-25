6-year-old Brock ISD student killed after struck by school bus, officials say

According to preliminary information from DPS, a bus stopped to drop off several students and as it was moving again, a 6-year-old girl was struck.

PARKER COUNTY, Texas — A young child has died after being struck by a Brock Independent School District bus Monday afternoon, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

According to preliminary information from DPS, a bus stopped to drop off several students and as it was moving again, a 6-year-old girl was struck in the area of Canyon Creek Circle. DPS said she died at the scene.

In a Facebook post, Brock ISD said it was deeply saddened, confirming that one of its students died Monday. The post read in part, “We are working through the accident with local law enforcement and school administrators, but our focus remains on the healing of one of our own at this time.”

We are deeply saddened to confirm reports that a student was involved in a school bus accident this afternoon. No other... Posted by Brock ISD on Monday, April 25, 2022

The district went on to ask for thought and prayers, saying a crisis support team would be on campuses Tuesday.

The student's name has not been released at this time.