6 people hospitalized following boat fire at Lake Weatherford Marina, police say

Just before 3:20 p.m. Saturday, Weatherford firefighters and police responded to the fire. Police said four people were transported to a local hospital by an air ambulance and two patients were transported by ground ambulance. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

Police said the boat sank near the “no wake” buoys at the opening of the marina, and crews are still working to recover it.