FORT WORTH, Texas — A 6-month-old baby drowned in the bathtub Monday morning.

Fort Worth police said they received a call shortly before 6 a.m. to a home in the 2400 block of Shalon Avenue.

Police said the mother was bathing the baby when she fell asleep. When she woke up, he was underwater and unresponsive. He was sent to Cook Children's Medical Cente, where he died.

The baby has a twin and Child Protective Services is now involved.