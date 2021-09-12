58-year-old man killed in car crash in Grand Prairie, police say

The crash remains under investigation.

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas — Police are investigating Sunday after they say a 58-year-old man died in a car crash Saturday night in Grand Prairie.

The crash happened Saturday night around 8:15 p.m. on the Interstate 30 service road near Beltline Road. Police said the man was standing in the road next to his stranded SUV, which didn't have its lights on.

A driver of a passenger car was headed down the service road when the car hit the SUV and the man, according to police.

The 58-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.