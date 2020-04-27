53-year-old Garland woman killed in motorcycle crash, Grand Prairie police say

She had not been wearing a helmet at the time, police said.

A 53-year-old Garland woman died Sunday after she crashed while riding a motorcycle, Grand Prairie police said.

Diana Lee Cope-Shaw had been on a 2012 Harley Davidson three-wheel motorcycle at the time of the crash, authorities said.

Around 5:30 p.m., she failed to manage a curve in the road on Lake Ridge Parkway near Great Southwest Parkway, according to police. Her motorcycle hit the center median and she was thrown off of it.

She had not been wearing a helmet at the time, police said.

Her head was injured in the crash and first responders took her to a local trauma center, where she was pronounced dead.

No one else was involved in the wreck, investigators said.

According to police, Cope-Shaw is the seventh person to die from a traffic crash this year in Grand Prairie.