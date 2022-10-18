x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

5-year-old recovering after being hit by a DART train in Plano, officials say

The child was taken to Children's Hospital with no life-threatening injuries, officials say.
DART

PLANO, Texas — A 5-year-old is recovering after officials said she was hit by a Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) train in Plano. 

DART officials said the incident happened on Oct. 13 at the Parker Road Station in Plano. The child, officials said, walked in front of the train that was traveling northbound. 

The train was already slowing down as it approached the stop, officials said.

The child was taken to Children's Hospital with no life-threatening injuries, DART said.

No other details about the incident were released.

Related Articles

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

15 largest cities in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex budget more money for police

Before You Leave, Check This Out