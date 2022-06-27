5-year-old with 'signs of trauma' found dead at Dallas home, police say

Dallas police say the department's child abuse investigators will be looking into the 5-year-old's death.

DALLAS — A 5-year-old child was found dead inside a home in Dallas on Monday morning, and police said their child abuse unit is investigating.

Police said they responded to an injured child call just before 11:30 a.m. in the 2800 block of Silkwood Street in the South Dallas area.

According to police, Dallas Fire-Rescue also responded and found a 5-year-old dead at the home. Police said preliminary investigation revealed the child had "signs of trauma."

The police department's child abuse unit is investigating. Police said witnesses were taken to the child advocacy center for questioning.