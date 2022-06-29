5-year-old dies after being shot while playing with another child inside Fort Worth home, officials say

The sheriff’s office said the adult, who was watching the children, told investigators a 9 mm handgun was in a dresser of the master bedroom.

FORT WORTH, Texas — A 5-year-old has died after being shot while playing with another child inside a Fort Worth home, the Parker County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday.

Just after 9 p.m. Tuesday, emergency crews were called to a home in the 100 block of Woodie Way after the reported shooting.

According to the report, a 5-year-old and another child relative were playing inside the home when an adult heard a gunshot.

The sheriff’s office said the adult, who was watching the children, told investigators a 9 mm handgun was in a dresser of the master bedroom and the magazine had been removed for safety. The adult said the children were playing inside another bedroom of the home, when the adult stepped away to attend to a third child in the living room.

The adult told investigators that they later heard the gunshot, and then saw the 5-year-old’s injuries.

Paramedics arrived on scene and performed life-saving measures. The child was then transported to a local hospital in Fort Worth.

The sheriff’s office said the child was later pronounced dead.

The names of those involved in the incident have not been released, and no arrests have been made at this time. The investigation remains ongoing.