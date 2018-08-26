A 5-year-old child was killed and seven other people were injured in a wreck on Southwest Loop 820 in Fort Worth on Sunday, police said.

The crash happened about 1:15 p.m. in the 4700 block of the highway, near the Chisholm Trail Parkway in southwest Fort Worth.

A Honda Civic was in an intersection when it was "broadsided" by an SUV, said officer Tracy Carter, police spokesman. The 5-year-old was identified as Alfred Hicks, according to the Tarrant County medical examiner's office.

One person was in critical condition and six others suffered minor injuries, according to MedStar.

