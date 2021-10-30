5 taken to hospital after small plane crashes near I-20 in Parker County, authorities say

Texas DPS said the engine lost power and the plane hit a utility line before crashing onto the north shoulder of I-20 in Hudson Oaks.

PARKER COUNTY, Texas — Five people were taken to a hospital after a small plane crashed near Interstate 20 in Parker County Saturday evening, authorities said.

The Texas Department of Public Safety said the plane crashed onto the north shoulder of I-20 in Hudson Oaks just after 7 p.m. There were five people, including the pilot, onboard the plane at the time.

DPS said the engine lost power for an undetermined reason as the plane approached the Hudson Oaks Airport and it hit a utility line before crashing.

The five people were taken to a hospital with unknown injuries.

The Federal Aviation Administration said the plane was a single-engine Cessna 177.