Large fight at The Parks Mall at Arlington leads to 5 juveniles taken into custody, police say

Police dispelled social media rumors that shots had been fired inside the mall Saturday evening.

ARLINGTON, Texas — Five juveniles were taken into custody after a large fight inside The Parks Mall at Arlington Saturday evening, police said.

Police took to Twitter just before 8 p.m. to dispel rumors that shots had been fired inside the mall. They said investigators determined there were no shots fired.

Police said a group of around 20 to 30 people were involved in a fight inside the mall. The fight was broken up and led to five being taken into custody.

Details such as the ages of those involved or what caused the fight were not immediately released as the investigation continues.