Five people are dead and one person is critically injured after a fiery crash early Monday morning in Fort Worth.

Officials were called shortly before 2 a.m. to the 1500 block of East Northside Drive, about a mile west of I-35W.

The car veered off the road into a wooded area and crashed. Five people were inside the car when the vehicle caught fire, officials said. All of them were pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Their identities have not been released at this time.

A homeless man camping near the area was seriously burned. He was taken by CareFlite to a Dallas hospital in critical condition.

Officials have not said what caused the crash, but an investigation is underway.

This is a developing story. Check back for new information. Download our free WFAA app to stay up-to-date on all news stories in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.