A fourth person has died after a crash on Texas 121 in a rural area of Collin County on Saturday night, officials said.

The wreck happened about 6:45 p.m. on 121 near County Road 581, east of Anna, said Lt. Lonny Haschel, Texas Department of Public Safety spokesman.

A 2014 GMC pickup truck was going south on 121 when it crossed into the northbound lane and collided with a 2005 Honda Pilot, Haschel said. The Honda rolled into a ditch on the side of the road.

The driver of the GMC pickup, Karen Villegas, 24, of Bonham, died at the scene. Three passengers in the pickup were taken to hospitals with serious injuries. One of those passengers, Otoniel Hernandez, 22, also of Bonham, died at Medical City Plano hospital.

Jose Galicia, 29, and a two-year-old boy were the other two people in the pickup truck. An update on their conditions was not available Sunday afternoon.

The driver of the Honda, George Emerson, 54, and a passenger, Becky Emerson, 58 – both of Paris – died at the scene. A third person in the Honda, Misty Emerson, 22, was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

It was raining when the crash happened, but investigators were still working Sunday to determine what caused it.

