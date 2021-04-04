49-year-old semi driver killed in early morning Easter crash, Grapevine police say

The man has been preliminary identified as a resident of Mississippi, according to police.

A 49-year-old man died early Easter Sunday in Grapevine, police said.

The man was driving an 18-wheeler from northbound State Highway 114 to the ramp for eastbound Interstate 635 when the truck didn't curve with the road and instead went into a construction area, according to investigators.

At some point, the vehicle turned onto its side. A passerby reported the overturned truck around 5:45 a.m., police said. When officers arrived, they found the driver had died. No one else was involved in the crash.

The man has been preliminary identified as a resident of Mississippi, according to police. Officials are waiting to release his name until his next of kin is notified.