49-year-old semi driver killed in early morning Easter crash, Grapevine police say

A 49-year-old man died early Easter Sunday in Grapevine, police said.
The man was driving an 18-wheeler from northbound State Highway 114 to the ramp for eastbound Interstate 635 when the truck didn't curve with the road and instead went into a construction area, according to investigators.
At some point, the vehicle turned onto its side. A passerby reported the overturned truck around 5:45 a.m., police said. When officers arrived, they found the driver had died. No one else was involved in the crash.
The man has been preliminary identified as a resident of Mississippi, according to police. Officials are waiting to release his name until his next of kin is notified.
Investigators are still working to determine the exact cause of the crash, police said.