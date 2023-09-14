Dallas police officer shot after seeing shooting and responding to scene, law enforcement sources say

The officer was shot in the 4800 block of Scyene Road, police said.

DALLAS — A Dallas police officer was shot Thursday while responding to a shooting in progress, sources confirmed to WFAA.

Per sources, officers were driving in the 4800 block of Scyene Road when they say they saw the shooting and turned their car around to respond, at which pointa suspect opened fire on them.

One officer was shot in the chest, but he was saved by the bullet proof vest he was wearing, police sources told WFAA.

The officer is in stable condition, according to DPD.

According to police sources, the suspect ran away from the scene on foot and DPD is searching the area.

WFAA's Rebecca Lopez reports that this is the ninth shooting involving an officer for Dallas PD in 2023, and the seventh where the officer was fired at first.

