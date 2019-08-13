An unsupervised 4-year-old Corsicana girl died over the weekend after she pulled a boiling pot of water down from the stove, covering and burning herself in water, Corsicana police said.

The girl, who burned herself Aug. 10 at a home on the 400 block of S. 34th Street in Corsicana, was unsupervised at the time. The person who called in to report an unresponsive child said that the burn happened 12 hours prior to the call and that she was in another room at the time, treated the girl herself and didn't take her to the hospital, police said.

An arrest warrant was issued for the person who called the police, and is now in Navarro County Jail on a charge of abandoning or endangering a child, police said. That charge is a second-degree felony.

Corsicana police, fire and EMS departments responded to the scene Saturday, where they found the girl's body.

The Navarro County Medical Examiner's Office said the girl died from injuries sustained from the boiling water, police said.

