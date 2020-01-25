EULESS, Texas — A 4-year-old boy was killed in a car crash that occurred Friday night.

According to Euless police, the deadly crash happened around 9:45 p.m. near the 800 block of West Airport Freeway.

Authorities say a mother and her four children were traveling in an SUV when it became stalled. Their vehicle, which was in the left express lane, was then struck from behind.

Four-year-old Nolan Coleman was transported to the hospital but died from his injuries, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office.

A 6-year-old boy was also transported to the hospital but is expected to survive, police say.

No charges have been filed in connection with the crash at this time.

This is a developing story and will be updated. For more breaking news coverage, download the all-new WFAA app.

More on WFAA: