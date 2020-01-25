EULESS, Texas — A 4-year-old boy was killed in a car crash that occurred Friday night.
According to Euless police, the deadly crash happened around 9:45 p.m. near the 800 block of West Airport Freeway.
Authorities say a mother and her four children were traveling in an SUV when it became stalled. Their vehicle, which was in the left express lane, was then struck from behind.
Four-year-old Nolan Coleman was transported to the hospital but died from his injuries, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office.
A 6-year-old boy was also transported to the hospital but is expected to survive, police say.
No charges have been filed in connection with the crash at this time.
This is a developing story and will be updated. For more breaking news coverage, download the all-new WFAA app.
More on WFAA:
- Suspect wanted in Arlington homicide arrested by authorities in California
- Family of UNT student killed in police shooting wants answers
- Dallas ISD trustee claims superintendent failed to respond to his concerns about security and guns in school
- Forney family navigates adoption and trip home inside China as the country battles new coronavirus