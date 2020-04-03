FORT WORTH, Texas — Four people were injured in an apartment fire Tuesday night in the 4100 block of Southwest Loop 820 Freeway, officials say.

Crews found heavy fire showing upon arrival, according to Fort Worth Fire Department officials.

One woman jumped from a window to escape the flames, possibly breaking her leg. Another resident complained of chest pains after evacuating his apartment, according to officials.

Two firefighters were also transported with minor injuries, authorities say.

A total of four units were affected, resulting in six people being displaced, officials say.

Fire crews believe the fire started in a bottom floor unit of the complex. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

More on WFAA: