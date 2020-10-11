4 homes, 2 cars flooded after water main break in Wylie, officials say

There is no impact to water quality, and the water is safe to use, the water district said.

Four homes and two vehicles were flooded Tuesday morning after a water pipeline broke in Wylie, officials said. There is no impact to water quality, and the water is safe to use, the water district said.

The 60-inch treated water main ruptured about 10:30 a.m. near Gaston and Winding Oaks drives. It also caused water to flow into the downtown area.

Water service to members of the North Texas Municipal Water District and customers has not been affected and will continue through the duration of the repair period, the district said.

There have been reports of treated water entering nearby homes.

Wylie Fire-Rescue went door-to-door to meet with homeowners.

Anyone with homes that have water entering them should call 972-442-8171 to make a report.