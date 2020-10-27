4 Dallas bars lose liquor licenses for 30 days after violating COVID-19 protocols, TABC says

This is the second week since bars in some counties were allowed to reopen at 50% capacity following Gov. Greg Abbott’s order.

The Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission suspended the liquor licenses of four bars in Dallas after they failed inspections to enforce the state’s COVID-19 health and safety protocols, the commission announced Tuesday.

Shuck N Jive, Alamo Club, Bungalow and High Fives in Dallas will lose their licenses for 30 days, according to the commission.

This is the second week since bars were allowed to reopen at 50% capacity in some counties. Gov. Greg Abbott left it up to county judges to opt-in and assist in enforcing COVID-19 health protocols in reopening bars.

Tarrant County bars were allowed to reopen as of Oct. 14. Dallas County officials have not allowed bars to reopen.

Last week, The Ampersand on Bledsoe Street in Fort Worth and The Whippersnapper in Dallas lost their licenses for failing to follow coronavirus protocols.

If bars decide to reopen, they are required to limit indoor customer capacity to 50% along with 6-foot social distancing between groups of customers.

Employees are required to wear masks, and customers are required to wear masks when not seated at a table.

TABC agents conducted 1,232 inspections over the last week, issuing just the four suspensions in Dallas.

“Protecting the health and safety of Texans during this pandemic is our top priority,” said Bentley Nettles, the executive director of the TABC, in a written statement.