33-year-old woman identified as 3rd victim found in burning dumpster in Fort Worth

FORT WORTH, Texas — A third person found in a burning dumpster in Fort Worth in September has been identified, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office.

Maricruz Reyes Mathis, 33, died of homicidal violence, according to the medical examiner's autopsy.

She was one of three victims found dismembered in a dumpster that was set on fire in the Western Hills area of Fort Worth.

The dumpster was found burning on Sept. 22 near a business at 3120 Bonnie Drive, near Camp Bowie West Boulevard and Alta Mere Drive.

Jason Alan Thornburg, 41, has been arrested in the case. He faces a charge of capital murder of multiple people. Thornburg remains in the Tarrant County Jail with his bond set at $1 million.

The other two victims have been identified as Lauren Phillips and David Lueras.

Police said Thornburg knew and met all of the victims at the Mid City Inn in Euless, according to an arrest warrant released last week. Police added he gave a confession of his involvement with the deaths of the people found in the dumpster and "went into intimate details" about how he killed them.

Police said Thornburg also confessed to two other, separate killings, one in Texas and another in a different state.

“In my time in the homicide unit, we don’t have anything that resembles this," Sgt. Joe Loughman of the Fort Worth police department's homicide unit said during a news conference last month. “I couldn’t even go into the psyche of someone who is able to do this.”

The warrant for Thornburg's arrest gave grisly details into the killings, which happened over multiple days. According to the document, Thornburg said he was being called to commit sacrifices.

In the news conference, Fort Worth homicide detectives said they were able to identify Thornburg and his possible involvement based off of a Jeep Grand Cherokee that was seen in the area near the time the dumpster was set on fire.

Investigators began the process of finding the Jeep involved by cross-referencing nearly 7,000 vehicles in the area, police said.

During their search, police saw Thornburg's name - which was already familiar to detectives because he was a person of interest in a suspicious death investigation in the same area in May of this year - was listed as a Jeep owner, according to police.

Officials said detectives reviewed surveillance video from a Euless motel where Thornburg was staying that reportedly showed him loading and unloading containers into Jeep on the property. Other surveillance video from near the dumpster - which coincided with the motel video - showed him dumping dismembered body parts from clear plastic containers into the dumpster, police said. The surveillance video, according to police, then shows him igniting the fire.