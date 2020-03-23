HALTOM CITY, Texas — A 31-year-old woman is dead after she crashed into a truck pulling a trailer early Monday, Haltom City police said.

Police said when they responded to the scene around 12:45 a.m., they found a gray Dodge Challenger flipped onto its roof.

The woman had been driving the Challenger "at a high rate of speed" on the 3900 block of the Loop 820 eastbound service road at the time of the crash, according to police.

As she neared North Beach Street, her car hit the back end of the trailer, which was traveling in the same direction, police said. The woman died at the scene.

She had been wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, according to officials.

