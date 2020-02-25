DALLAS — Homicide detectives are investigating a shooting that left a 31-year-old man dead, officials say.

According to Dallas police, the shooting occurred around 12:30 p.m. on Feb. 21 at the Bella Vida Apartments near the 7700 block of Antoinette Street.

Witnesses told police that three males, with riles, fled the area in a white Chrysler 200 sedan after the incident.

Officials identified the victim as Brannon King. He was transported to the hospital and died from his injuries on Feb. 24, authorities say.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call Det. Esteban Montenegro at 214-671-3624, or e.montenegro@dallascityhall.com. Please reference case No. 034863-2020.

Crime Stoppers is also offering up to $5,000 for information leading to arrest and indictment. They can be reached at 214-373-8477.

