30-year-old Melissa man killed on US 75, Anna police say

Credit: WFAA

A 30-year-old man was killed Sunday night on U.S. 75 in Anna, police said. 

Christopher Phillip Green, of Melissa, was pronounced dead after he was hit by a car around 10:45 p.m. on the highway between West White Street and Foster Crossing, police said. 

Police said it appears he "had either jumped or fallen out of" a vehicle that had been driving on the highway before he was hit. 

His death remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Download our free WFAA app to stay up-to-date on all news stories in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.   

