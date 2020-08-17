30-year-old Melissa man killed on US 75, Anna police say

A 30-year-old man was killed Sunday night on U.S. 75 in Anna, police said.
Christopher Phillip Green, of Melissa, was pronounced dead after he was hit by a car around 10:45 p.m. on the highway between West White Street and Foster Crossing, police said.
Police said it appears he "had either jumped or fallen out of" a vehicle that had been driving on the highway before he was hit.
His death remains under investigation.
This is a developing story. Download our free WFAA app to stay up-to-date on all news stories in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.