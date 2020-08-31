30-year-old Dallas man dies in motorcycle crash, Plano police say

Speed is believed to be a factor in the crash, according to police.

A 30-year-old Dallas man died Saturday night in a motorcycle crash in Plano, police said.

The crash happened around 9:30 p.m. on the 3500 block of Custer Road.

The driver of a Chevy HHR was headed northbound on Custer Road and turning west onto the 2100 block of Winterstone Drive at the time, police explained.

William Earl Taylor was headed south on Custer Road on a Suzuki motorcycle at "an extremely high rate of speed," witnesses told police.

Taylor crashed into the HHR, police said. He was taken to a local hospital but did not survive.

Speed is believed to be a factor in the crash, according to police. No other injuries were reported.