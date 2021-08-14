x
3-year-old dies after found unresponsive at Little Elm park splash pad, officials say

Officials said the 3-year-old was found unresponsive and without a pulse when crews arrived at the scene.
LITTLE ELM, Texas — A 3-year-old has died after being found unresponsive at a Little Elm splash pad, officials say.

Just before 7:15 p.m. Friday, crews from both the Little Elm Police Department and the Little Elm Fire Department responded to an emergency call at the McCord Park Splash Pad at 1001 Witt Road. When they arrived, a 3-year-old child was found unresponsive and without a pulse.

After crews performed lifesaving measures, the child was transported to a local hospital and was pronounced dead.

Officials said the investigation into the incident is underway.

