3 women killed in car crash near Dallas Zoo, officials say

Updated at 10:32 a.m. Friday with the names of the victims.

A crash that killed three women prompted crews to shut down I-35E SB near the Dallas Zoo for several hours Thursday morning.

According to the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office, the crash occurred around 5 a.m. on the southbound lanes near South Marsalis Avenue.

Authorities say they received reports of a stalled vehicle on the interstate. When they arrived at the scene, a vehicle with three females inside had been struck by a truck.

Two of the women were pronounced dead at the scene. A third woman was transported to the hospital, where she later died, officials say.

Authorities released the names of the victims Friday morning.

The driver was identified as 79-year-old Juanita Navarro. Her sister, 50-year-old Ana Marie Hernandez was one of the passengers. Authorities say the other passenger was the daughter of Navarro and was identified as 51-year-old Norma Cruz Gomez.

Authorities say the driver of the truck is cooperating with investigators. At this time it is unknown if any charges will be filed.

The interstate reopened again around 9:15 a.m. Thursday.

