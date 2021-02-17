3 residents rescued from 2 separate fires in Frisco

Three Frisco residents were rescued in two separate fires on Wednesday morning.

FRISCO, Texas — Three Frisco residents were rescued in two separate fires on Wednesday morning.

At around 1:12 a.m., firefighters responded to an apartment fire in the 9000 block of Gaylord Parkway. The fire quickly spread to different units at the Circa Frisco Apartments.

One resident was rescued from the fire and was treated on scene and transported to Medical City Plano with burn and respiratory injuries. The person remains in the hospital.

Two Frisco firefighters suffered minor injuries and were also transported to the hospital. They have since been released. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

House fire

Two Frisco residents were rescued from a house fire and taken to the hospital Wednesday, fire officials said.

The fire was reported around 8:05 a.m. at a house in the 3800 block of Johnson Street.

They were treated at the scene for smoke inhalation.

Frisco received mutual aid from Little Elm, The Colony, Prosper and McKinney Fire Departments.