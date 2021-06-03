3 people in custody after shots fired in Town East Mall parking lot, Mesquite police say

Three people were detained and there were no injuries reported, police said.

MESQUITE, Texas — Updated at 5:58 p.m. with additional information from police.

Shots were fired during an altercation Thursday afternoon in the parking lot area of Town East Mall, Mesquite police said.

Investigators with the Mesquite Police Department Burglary and Theft Unit were in the area for proactive investigations into catalytic converter thefts when the officers heard multiple sounds of gunfire from the Interstate 635 side of the parking lot, police said.

Officers located and detained three people in relation to the shooting: two men and a woman, police said. A rifle and handgun were recovered from the area.

No injuries were reported, police said. There is no threat to the mall, which remains open.

The three people will be charged in relation to the incident, according to officials.

During the preliminary investigation, it appears that several individuals exchanged gunfire during an altercation, police said. Several vehicles were struck in the parking lot area, but no injuries have been reported.

The investigation is still underway.