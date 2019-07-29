FORT WORTH, Texas — Police arrested three people after a SWAT situation unfolded Sunday night inside a home in Fort Worth.

Police said officers received a call of a person being held at gunpoint at about 9:30 p.m. in the 2500 clock of McLemore Avenue.

When police arrived, they found a man outside who told them he was allegedly held at gunpoint. That's when officers set up a perimeter around the house.



Officers were able to get three people out and arrested them. SWAT was called to the scene and executed a search warrant.

No else was found inside the home. Police have not said if any charges have been filed at this time.

