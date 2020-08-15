3 men killed in separate shootings Friday night in Dallas, police say

A 20-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound in east Oak Cliff, a 26-year-old man was shot in West Dallas and an 18-year-old man was killed in Pleasant Grove.



Dallas police are investigating three separate homicides that occurred late Friday.

A 20-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound in east Oak Cliff, a 26-year-old man was shot in West Dallas and an 18-year-old man was killed in Pleasant Grove.

Officers responded to a shooting call around 7 p.m. in the 3000 block of Alabama Avenue near S. Beckley Avenue. There they found 20-year-old Isacc Spencer with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died, according to police.

Witnesses told police that two suspects fled in a dark-colored sedan. Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Brian Tabor at 214-671-3605 or brian.tabor@dallascityhall.com.

In West Dallas, officers responded around 9:30 p.m. to a shooting call in the 3900 block of Harston Street near Canada Drive. Michael Jones, 26, had been shot and was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead, officials said.

Anyone with information about Jones' death is asked to contact Det. David Grubbs at 214-671-3675 or david.grubbsjr@dallascityhall.com.

In Pleasant Grove, officers responded to a shooting around 11 p.m. in the 1300 block of Celeste Drive near Lake June Road. Alfredo Navarette, 18, had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the hospital, police officials said.

Witnesses told investigators that the shooter fled in a black SUV, "possibly a Mitsubishi."

Anyone with information about Navarette's death is asked to contact Det. Andrea Isom at 214-671-3701 or andrea.isom@dallascityhall.com.