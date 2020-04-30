3 killed, several people injured in crash near Dallas Zoo

Drivers are advised to seek an alternate route if possible.

A crash that killed three people has prompted crews to shut down I-35E SB near the Dallas Zoo.

According to the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office, the crash occurred around 5 a.m. on the southbound lanes near South Marsalis Avenue.

Authorities say they received reports of a stalled vehicle on the interstate. When they arrived at the scene, two vehicles had been involved in a car crash.

A total of three people were pronounced dead at the scene and multiple victims were transported to the hospital. The exact number of those hospitalized has not been released at this time.

As of 6:45 a.m., all lanes of the interstate remain closed. Drivers are advised to avoid the area until further notice.

This is a developing story. Download our free WFAA app to stay up-to-date on all news stories in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.