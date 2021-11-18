3 juveniles suspected of arson in fire that destroyed old Mineral Wells H.S. building, officials say

Investigators deemed the cause of Sunday night's fire to be "suspicious."

MINERAL WELLS, Texas — Three juveniles between the ages of 14 and 15 are suspected of causing a fire Sunday night that destroyed the old Mineral Wells High School building, officials said Thursday.

Minerals Wells Fire Chief Ryan Dunn said the department received a call around 6:40 p.m. from a witness about a fire at the historic building on West Hubbard Street, near downtown.

Large flames and "volatile fire conditions" could be seen at the building, which led to additional crews being called in from the Weatherford Fire Department and others from Parker County, according to the fire chief.

The fire was under control after a few hours, but the old high school building "was deemed a total loss," Dunn said.

Investigators looked into the cause of the fire and determined it to be "suspicious," according to the fire chief. Investigators received assistance from the Texas State Fire Marshal's Office and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

Thanks to a tip, Dunn said investigators interviewed and identified three juveniles as suspects in the case. The juveniles were not identified due to their age.

Dunn said an arson case will be presented to the Palo Pinto County Attorney's Office.

A longtime Mineral Wells resident told WFAA on Sunday that it was sad to see the old building be destroyed.