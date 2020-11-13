3 injured following head-on crash in Haltom City, police say

Preliminary reports indicate a SUV driven by a 70-year-old woman was traveling westbound when it crossed the center line and crashed into a Mazda.

Three people have been hospitalized with serious injuries following a head-on crash in Haltom City, police say.

Around 7:10 p.m., officers responded to the two-vehicle crash in the 4600 block of Glenview.

Preliminary reports indicate a SUV driven by a 70-year-old woman was traveling westbound when it crossed the center line and crashed into a Mazda traveling eastbound, police said.

Police said the 70-year-old woman, and the two men inside the Mazda were trapped inside their vehicles.

Once Haltom City Fire Department crews arrived on scene, all three victims were extricated and transported to local hospitals with severe injuries.