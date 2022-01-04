Three injured in fight involving an axe at Richardson shopping center, police say

Police said they responded to a disturbance around 8 p.m. in the 500 block of West Campbell Road.

RICHARDSON, Texas — Three people were injured Friday night after a fight that involved an axe at a shopping center in Richardson, police said.

Police said they responded to a disturbance around 8 p.m. in the 500 block of West Campbell Road, near the University of Texas at Dallas campus.

According to police, a caller had reported that several people, including one wielding an axe, were involved in a fight.

Arriving officers found three people injured, including the person with an axe, police said. Two people were transported to a hospital, while the third was treated at the scene.

Police said investigators believe the three people know each other and that no others were involved.