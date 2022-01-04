Three injured in fight involving an axe at Richardson shopping center, police say

RICHARDSON, Texas — Three people were injured Friday night after a fight that involved an axe at a shopping center in Richardson, police said.
Police said they responded to a disturbance around 8 p.m. in the 500 block of West Campbell Road, near the University of Texas at Dallas campus.
According to police, a caller had reported that several people, including one wielding an axe, were involved in a fight.
Arriving officers found three people injured, including the person with an axe, police said. Two people were transported to a hospital, while the third was treated at the scene.
Police said investigators believe the three people know each other and that no others were involved.
Police did not say if any arrests will be made or what a possible motive could be as the investigation continues.