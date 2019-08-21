CEDAR HILL, Texas — At least three people were injured Wednesday after a house deck in Cedar Hill collapsed, officials say.

The people were touring a house that was listed for sale during the time of the incident, officials say.

The collapse happened around 2:30 p.m. at a house near the 900 block of Hickory Knob Circle, according to officials.

Authorities say the victims were transported to the hospital. The severity of their injuries is unknown at this time.

