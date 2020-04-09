3-day blood drive this weekend at Galleria Dallas hopes to boost blood supply

All those donating blood will get a free COVID-19 antibody test.

Carter BloodCare is hosting a three-day blood drive at Galleria Dallas Friday through Sunday to help boost the blood supply.

The drive will be from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the shopping center between Nordstrom and Grand Lux Cafe.

This is a traditionally challenging time for blood drives, Carter BloodCare said.

Blood donations are still safe to do during the pandemic, Carter BloodCare said. Blood products are essential to the healthcare industry. All people donating blood will get a free COVID-19 antibody test.

Donors and staff will be required to wear face masks. There will be protocols for social distancing between donor beds and in waiting areas, sanitation and prescreening procedures for a safe experience.

If you have any symptoms of illness, including cold or flu, you should not give blood. Blood donors are also routinely screened for temperature, pulse rate, blood pressure, and hemoglobin.

“We are thrilled to partner with Carter BloodCare to help them provide life-saving resources for our regional hospitals here in North Texas,” said Galleria Dallas General Manager Angie Freed in a statement.

Donors are encouraged to make appointments to avoid crowding. Walk-in appointments are accepted, but more precautions will be put in place and there could be a waiting period until space is available. Text 800-366-2834 to set up an appointment.